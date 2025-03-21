PoliticusUSA is 100% independent, thanks to the support of readers like you. Please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

America is waking up and saying no to oligarchy. Sen. Bernie Sanders has been drawing overflow crowds to his Fighting Oligarchy tour, and those crowds have only grown bigger since Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez started appearing with Sen. Sanders on the western swing.

Bernie Sanders posted on X about his recent stop in Arizona:

Insane. 15,000 in Tempe last night. Trump visited this same space 12 days before the 2024 election. He couldn’t fill it. @AOC and I had overflow crowds. Americans will not accept oligarchy and authoritarianism. Onto Greeley, CO now. Denver tonight, HUGE crowds expected.

A massive crowd of over 25,000 is expected in Denver, Colorado, on Friday night.

While the number of people who are turning out is impressive, it is important to remember where they are turning out.

The Fighting Oligarchy tour is visiting swing districts where Republicans currently hold House seats.

The goal of this tour is to not only mobilize people to fight oligarchy but to flip the House in 2026.

The angry constituents that are showing up in very red states at town halls are not alone. There are also people showing and getting organized on the left.

Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez have made it a point at all of the rallies to welcome people regardless of who they voted for.

They are just as welcoming to people who voted for Donald Trump as they are to people who voted for Kamala Harris because this movement isn’t about red or blue.

It’s about green, as in billionaires who have the most money trying to redirect the US treasury into their wallets while taking away programs like Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.

Bernie Sanders and AOC are drawing crowds in places where Trump couldn’t.

Something is happening in America, and while Trump melts down, it grows daily.

What do you think about Bernie Sanders and AOC drawing more people than Trump? Let’s discuss this in the comments below.

