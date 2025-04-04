PoliticusUSA is ad-free thanks to the support of readers like you. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Sen. Bernie Sanders has become one of the nation’s most prominent Trump critics. The Senate is holding a vote-a-rama this weekend to try to pass the tax cuts for the rich budget, so the Fighting Oligarchy tour resumes next weekend with a stop in Los Angeles, CA.

In the meantime, the Independent senator from Vermont has some things to say about Trump’s trade war.

Sen. Sanders said in a statement:

As someone who helped lead the effort against disastrous unfettered free trade deals with China, Mexico and other low-wage countries, I understand that we need trade policies that benefit American workers, not just the CEOs of large corporations. And that includes targeted tariffs which can be a powerful tool in stopping corporations from outsourcing American jobs and factories abroad. Bottom line: We need a rational, well-thought-out and fair trade policy. Trump’s across-the-board tariffs are not the way to do it. We do not need a blanket and arbitrary sales tax on imported goods which will raise prices on products that the American people desperately need. We should be doing everything we can to lower prices, not make them incredibly higher.

Further, and most importantly, what Trump is doing is illegal and another step toward authoritarianism. In pushing his tariffs he is usurping the power of Congress and abrogating existing agreements under “emergency” provisions - when there are no real emergencies. In other words, he is incorporating more and more power into his own hands. That is unacceptable.