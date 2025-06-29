PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah Jones & Jason Easley's avatar
Sarah Jones & Jason Easley
32m

If Republicans in swing states and districts won't resist Trump, then vote out the Republicans. Problem solved.---Jason

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary C Hrenda's avatar
Mary C Hrenda
42m

Agree 100%

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture