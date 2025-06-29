PoliticusUSA is real independent news, so please support us by becoming a subscriber.

One of the reasons why Sen. Bernie Sanders has seen a resurgence in his popularity during the second Trump administration is that he is direct and doesn’t pull his punches.

Sen. Sanders had a great deal to say about the bill that the Senate is currently debating:

Trump’s so-called 'Big, Beautiful Bill' now on the floor of the Senate is the most dangerous piece of legislation in the modern history of our country. It is a gift to the billionaire class while causing massive pain for working families.

If you’re concerned about HEALTH CARE, this bill throws over 16 million people off of the health insurance they have and would devastate rural hospitals, community health centers and nursing homes by cutting Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act by over $1.1 trillion.

If you’re concerned about the existential threat of CLIMATE CHANGE, this bill decimates our investments in energy efficiency and renewable energy while providing billions in corporate welfare to Big Oil and making it easier to drill for oil on public lands.

If you’re concerned about CHILDREN, this bill wipes out nutrition assistance for millions of hungry kids at a time when we have the highest childhood poverty rate of nearly any major nation on earth.

If you’re concerned about EDUCATION, this bill will make it much harder for working-class kids to receive the higher education they need to succeed in the workforce by cutting education by some $350 billion.

If you’re concerned about our involvement in NEVER-ENDING WARS and wasteful spending for large defense contractors, this bill provides the bloated Pentagon with another $150 billion — a 15% increase in military spending.

If you’re concerned about the $37 trillion NATIONAL DEBT, this bill increases federal budget deficits by nearly $4 trillion.

Meanwhile, at a time of unprecedented wealth and income inequality, this bill provides a $975 billion tax break for the top 1% and over $900 billion for large corporations that throw workers out on the street and stash their cash in offshore tax havens like the Cayman Islands.

This bill is an absolute disaster.

Any member of the House or Senate who votes for it must be defeated in the next election.

Quite a few of the Republicans who are supporting this legislation are doing so because they are only thinking about what standing up to Trump could cost them.

Bernie Sanders is right. The members of Congress who are supporting this bill out of fear must be made to understand that appeasing Trump will also come with a heavy cost attached.

The Republicans who vote for this bill and represent swing states and districts must be made to pay with their jobs if they put Trump ahead of the good of the country.

Anyone who votes for this bill should be prepared to lose their job next November.

