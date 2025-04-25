PoliticusUSA needs your support to stay loud and independent. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) isn’t just holding rallies to fight oligarchy. Sanders is also calling out the enablers of Trump’s attempted authoritarianism.

Sen. Sanders said in a statement:

This morning, President Trump directed the FBI to arrest trial court judge Hannah Dugan in Milwaukee. She is being charged with obstructing law enforcement, a federal crime.

Let’s be clear. Trump‘s arrest of Judge Dugan in Milwaukee has nothing to do with immigration. It has everything to do with his moving this country toward authoritarianism. He is illegally usurping Congressional powers. He is suing media that he dislikes. He is attacking universities whose policies he disagrees with. He is intimidating major law firms who have opposed him. He is ignoring a 9-0 Supreme Court decision to bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back from El Salvador, where he was illegally sent. He is threatening to impeach judges who rule against him.

Trump’s latest attack on the judiciary and Judge Dugan is about one thing – unchecked power. He will attack and undermine any institution that stands in his way. Trump continues to demonstrate that he does not believe in the Constitution, the separation of powers, or the rule of law. He simply wants more and more power for himself. It is time for my colleagues in the Republican Party who believe in the Constitution to stand up to his growing authoritarianism.

Bernie Sanders is right. Trump is out of control. When the Supreme Court rubber-stamped his lawlessness, and a narrow margin of voters in swing states decided to look the other way and send Trump back to the White House, the floodgates were opened.

Immigration is a pretext for the real Trump agenda which is a concentration of power within the executive branch. Sen. Sanders has been warning about the rise of an oligarchy in relation to income inequality for decades. Democrats have been beating the drum on protecting the Constitution and democracy since Trump’s first term.

So many Americans didn’t care or bother to listen, and that is how the United States ended up with a felon president who is having judges arrested.

