Bernie Sanders made a simple argument to counter Republican claims that they are targeting waste, fraud, and abuse, “What Republicans are trying to do right now is to make massive cuts in Medicaid. Over 800 billion dollars. Cuts in nutrition programs which feed hungry children. Why are they doing that? Because they want to be able to use those savings to provide over 1 trillion dollars in tax breaks for the richest 1%, for the Elon Musks and the Zuckerbergs and the Bezoses of the world. In my view, you don't take food away from children. Health care away from struggling people to give tax breaks to billionaires.”

Video of Sen. Sanders:

Later, Kristen Welker of Meet The Press asked Sen. Sanders, “Senator, President Trump says he's not going to touch Social Security. Elon Musk calls it a Ponzi scheme. Do you agree?”

The Senator from Vermont answered:

No, I think what Musk, the wealthiest guy in the world, just said is, is totally outrageous.

That's a hell of a Ponzi scheme when for the last 80 years, Social Security has paid out every nickel owed to every eligible American, quite a Ponzi scheme.