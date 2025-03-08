PoliticusUSA is independent and ad-free with zero corporate influence. To support our work, please consider becoming a subscriber.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is doing much more than organizing people to fight oligarchy with his national tour. Sen. Sanders is also working to flip the House by going to districts that Republicans barely won.

Video clip of Sen. Sanders in Michigan:

As Sanders explained in Warren, Michigan on Saturday:

The reason we are in Warren and we were in Kenosha (Wisconsin) and we were in Altoona (Wisconsin) is that all of these congressional districts have Republican members of Congress who won by a very slim vote.

Your congressman is Mr. James, John James.

Apparently, you know Mr. James. So my request of Mr. James is very simple, you know. I'm from Vermont and I am here doing a town meeting in Warren, Michigan.

Mr. James, I think your constituents here in Warren would love to do a town meeting with you.

And I think that town meeting should be respectful people. He has the right to make his case, let him speak. You have the right to ask him questions, and I think the question that is most on people's minds is why would any member of Congress. Vote for massive tax breaks for billionaires, and then cut Medicaid, education, and nutrition programs.

But Mr. Musk and Mr. Trump are not only going after Medicaid and nutrition programs, they're going after Social Security.

I think I speak for every member of the Senate in telling you that we get calls every single day. From seniors, people with disabilities saying I'm trying to reach Social Security, I've got a problem, I want to talk to somebody. It's taken forever to do that. In fact, shamefully, some 30,000 people die every year waiting for an understaffed social security.

They are way understaffed today to approve disability benefits. You got that? So people are sick, they're on disability, takes them forever. to get their issue dealt with and they die in between. What Musk and Trump are proposing are massive cuts to social security staffing, which would make it harder for people to get their claims addressed.

That would mean more people will die. That is not acceptable

Sen. Sanders understands that it is not enough to mobilize people to fight oligarchy when the party that is supporting the oligarchs is going to hide and not be accountable.

Democrats could flip some of these House districts through the efforts of people like Bernie Sanders going there and talking to the voters that Republicans are avoiding.

What Republicans and the Trump administration are doing is cruel and inhumane. Trump and his party are harming the most vulnerable Americans to pay for tax cuts for those who have the most.

If people like Rep. James won’t show up, Bernie Sanders will, and he will help get the hiding Republicans tossed out of office.

