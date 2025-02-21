Readers like you solely support PoliticusUSA. If you think independent media is vital, please consider becoming a subscriber.

Democratic members of the House and Senate have been holding town halls and virtual events since Donald Trump took office. There has been a flurry of special events with constituents as the Trump administration has engaged in activities that the courts have found illegal and unconstitutional.

These events get zero attention from the Trump-obsessed mainstream media, but the American people are showing up in large numbers.

For example, Sen. Bernie Sanders is going to launch a nationwide tour on Friday night in Omaha, Nebraska. Omaha is a blue area in a very red state, but not exactly the sort of place that many people first think of when the topic of grassroots activism comes up.

However, so many people wanted to attend the Sanders event that it had to be moved to a bigger venue.

Here is the venue change announcement and new itneriaty from Sen. Sanders:

Friday's "Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here" town hall with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has been moved to the Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District in order to accommodate a larger than anticipated audience.

Here is the updated itinerary:

EVENT DETAILS

Friday, February 21

UPDATE 6:30 p.m. CT Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here with Bernie Sanders in Omaha

Location: Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District, Capitol Ballroom on the 2nd Floor, 222 North 10th Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Information for the Public: Doors open at 5:30 p.m. CT. Free Parking is available onsite. Please note: no bags, no signs, and no firearms allowed. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.

The tour will be in Iowa City, IA, on Saturday night.

As Sen. Sanders said when the tour was announced, “Today, the oligarchs and the billionaire class are getting richer and richer and have more and more power. Meanwhile, 60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck and most of our people are struggling to pay for health care, childcare, and housing. This country belongs to all of us, not just the few. We must fight back."

The tour is going to be national, and it will be targeting working-class House districts. Sen. Sanders seems to have a goal of exposing oligarchy in the hopes that working-class voters rise up and flip the House to Democrats next year.

Democrats have quite a few members in the House and Senate who could effectively headline national tours.

The American people are rejecting Trump and his agenda. Many of them want to get engaged, and tours like the one that Sen. Sanders is launching is a great place to begin.

