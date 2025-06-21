PoliticusUSA is 100% independent and corporate-free, but we need your help to make our voice heard. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Bernie Sanders went into Speaker Mike Johnson’s hometown of Shreveport, LA for a Fighting Oligarchy rally, and he did not disappoint.

Sanders hit on all of the themes of our current society and inequality, and importantly how the people at the top control the biggest media outlets, so that issues of inequality are not covered and reported on.

Sanders also went after Mike Johnson’s supposed moral component of the tax cuts for the rich:

A few weeks ago, Speaker Johnson said that there was a quote-unquote, moral component to this reconciliation bill. Now, I don't know that there is any religion on Earth that believes it's appropriate. To take food away from hungry kids to give tax breaks to the richest people.

I don't know that there is any religion on earth that says you take away healthcare from people who desperately need.

In my view, as a nation, it is imperative that not just, we beat this bill and I'm gonna work as hard as I can next week and in the coming weeks.

But it is equally important that we develop and fight for a new vision of what America could be.

Sanders also detailed in the red state what the Trump/Johnson legislation really does.

Video of Sanders telling the truth about the BBB:

Sanders said:

At a time when so many of our people cannot afford healthcare, when families are struggling to put food on the table, and we have kids in Louisiana and Vermont who are hungry. Kids can't afford to go to college. Mr. Johnson's bill does virtually everything wrong, but let me say a word about what the bill is not about.

Mr. Johnson in his billboard, said that people like me want raise taxes on working class families, and that is absolutely untrue. Nobody in Congress, nobody believes. That we should not reauthorize the tax revisions that protect working class. That's a bogus issue, but let me tell you what this bill does.