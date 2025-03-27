PoliticusUSA is ad-free and never influenced by billionaires journalism. To support our work, please consider becoming a subscriber.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) announced the first West Coast stop on his Fighting Oligarchy tour, and he is coming to Los Angeles.

The Sanders political arm announced in a statement:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on April 12th will kick off the fourth swing of his national "Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here" tour in Los Angeles with a rally in downtown's Grand Park.

Additional events will be announced in the coming days.



In total, the Fighting Oligarchy tour has drawn 107,981 people across seven states. The most recent leg of the tour drew historic numbers, setting the record for biggest-ever political rally in Arizona and attracting more than 34,000 people in Denver, Colorado -- the biggest crowd Sanders has ever attracted. All told, livestreams of the tour have been watched more than 5 million times.

Sen. Sanders drew the biggest crowd of the year for a political event in Denver, Colorado, but all of the Fighting Oligarchy Tour stops have drawn either capacity or over-capacity crowds.

Several stops were moved to larger venues to accommodate larger-than-expected crowd sizes.

Sanders said in the announcement statement, "Today, the oligarchs and the billionaire class are getting richer and richer and have more and more power. Meanwhile, 60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck and most of our people are struggling to pay for health care, childcare, and housing. This country belongs to all of us, not just the few. We must fight back."



Sen. Sanders will be announcing more stops on the West Coast swing of the tour. Sanders still has yet to tour the eastern and southern parts of the United States. Sen. Sanders has also not been to Texas yet.

Organizers are already urging people to take public transportation or ride share if they plan on attending the rally.

Currently, no other speakers have been announced, and more dates will be made public soon.

The Fighting Oligarchy Tour is the biggest political tour of the year so far. It is having an impact in terms of getting people mobilized, energized, and ready to fight back against the billionaire class.

