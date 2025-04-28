To make sure that you never miss a word of a single post, and to support PoliticusUSA, become a subscriber.

Our Pennsylvania readers have been waiting for months to hear this news. Sen. Bernie Sanders will soon be bringing his Fighting Oligarchy Tour to the Keystone State.

Sanders announced:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) today announced new stops on the next swing of his Fighting Oligarchy tour. Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-Pa.) will join the Senator for rallies in Pennsylvania’s 7th and 10th Congressional Districts. Sanders will also attend a May Day event in Philadelphia on Thursday, May 1st with the city's AFL-CIO chapter.

Both Harrisburg and Bethlehem are competitive districts currently held by Republicans. In the 2024 elections, Republican Scott Perry narrowly retained Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District, winning by a margin of approximately 1.26%. Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania's 7th District, Republican Ryan Mackenzie unseated the Democrat incumbent, edging her out by about 1%. Both races were among the most competitive in the state.

Rep. Scott Perry is known for never holding town halls to meet with his constituents, and he is the only member of Congress to be directly implicated by name in Trump’s attempt to overthrow the government in 2020.

Sen. Sanders said:

Let me be very clear: the movement we are building is making Republicans nervous—and for good reason. When Elon Musk mocks our rallygoers and Donald Trump lies about our crowds, you know we’re striking a nerve. Just last week, four GOP members from districts we visited came out against deep Medicaid cuts. Their statement didn’t go far enough, but it shows that grassroots pressure works—and four votes is enough to stop cuts in the House.

But this is about more than rallies. We’ve hired organizers, led virtual trainings, and pressured members of Congress at their offices. And now, we’re helping everyday working people step up to run for office at every level—because that’s how we build a government that works for all of us, not just the billionaire class.

Here are the details for the three Pennsylvania events:

Thursday, May 1

4:00 p.m. ET May Day Event with the Philadelphia AFL-CIO: Workers over Billionaires!

Location: Philadelphia City Hall North Apron, 1400 JFK Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19107 US

Doors open at 3:15 p.m. Parking will be limited.



Friday, May 2

6:00 p.m. ET Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here with Bernie and Rep. Chris Deluzio in Harrisburg

Location: Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center, 2300 North Cameron Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9433

Information for the Public: Doors open at 3:30pm ET.

Saturday May 3

1:00 p.m. ET Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here with Bernie and Rep. Chris Deluzio in Bethlehem

Location: Stabler Athletic & Convocation Center at Lehigh University, 124 Goodman Dr, Bethlehem, PA 18015

Information for the Public: Doors open at 10:30 am ET.

For the event in Philadelphia, the Sanders team is recommending that attendees use public transportation. For the other events, onsite parking will be available. No tickets are required, but an RSVP is requested.

House Republicans are already sinking under the weight of Trump’s failure, and the successful flipping of the two Pennsylvania US House seats would put the GOP majority in grave jeopardy.

What do you think about the Fighting Oligarchy Tour coming to Pennsylvania? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

