Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) isn’t just fighting oligarchy. He is fighting oligarchy in its own backyard.

Sen. Sanders announced that the Fighting Oligarchy tour will be visiting the South and one of the stops will be in Speaker Mike Johnson’s hometown:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) next weekend will hit the road for the latest swing of his national "Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here" tour, which is focused on the takeover of the national government by billionaires and large corporations, and the country's move toward authoritarianism. Representative Greg Casar (D-Tx.) and Beto O'Rourke will make special appearances in Texas.



Sanders will target deep red districts currently held by Republicans, including the hometown of Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.). The tour serves as a pressure campaign, aiming to force vulnerable congresspeople to vote against any cuts to Medicaid, housing, nutrition, education and other basic needs to pay for more tax breaks for the richest people in this country.

Musical guests will include Lunar Heart and El Dusty in McAllen; Sweet Crude in Shreveport; The Get Up Kids and Parker Millsap in Tulsa; and the Old 97's and MSB Choir in Fort Worth.

Tickets are not required to attend the Fighting Oligarchy tour events, but the Sanders folks do request an RSVP which you can do on the Bernie Sanders website, so that they can prepare for the proper crowd size. Several times during this tour, they have used the RSVPs to determine that they needed to move events to larger venues due to the high volume of demand.

There are few ways to send a clearer message to the oligarchs than to hold an even in Speaker Mike Johnson’s hometown. Sanders isn’t trying to flip the seat of the Speaker of the House, but I suspect that he will use the event to hammer home the damage and threat posed by the tax cuts for the rich/ cutting of healthcare and food bill that Johnson is championing for Donald Trump.

Democrats and the left need to do more than mobilize voters to try to flip the Congress in 2026/ Sen. Sanders is taking the fight to the backyard of a leader of the Republican Party.

The nation is at a moment that requires all who support democracy and are battling against inequality to use their voices and stand up.

Sen. Sanders has garnered over 259,000 attendees for fighting oligarchy rallies, and there is still more to be done.

What do you think about Bernie Sanders holding a Fighting Oligarchy rally in Mike Johnson’s hometown? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

