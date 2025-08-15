PoliticusUSA is independent media that strives to bring you the news that gets overlooked elsewhere. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Hundreds of thousands of people have attended the Fighting Oligarchy rallies that have been held by Sen. Bernie Sanders in 17 states.

The attendance is likely to grow even higher as Sen. Sanders announced a new slate of rallies set for next weekend in the Midwest:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will hit the road next weekend for the latest swing of his national "Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here" tour. This leg brings Bernie to the Midwest, where he will join forces with progressive, working class candidates in four states who are fighting for an agenda that puts working people first.



Sanders will visit four states in in three days, making stops in key Republican-held districts. The trip includes an intimate town hall with congressional candidate Rebecca Cooke in rural Viroqua, Wisconsin; rallies in Davenport, Iowa, and Kalamazoo, Michigan, alongside U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed; and an event in Chicago with Congresswoman Delia Ramirez, who is seeking re-election, and state Sen. Robert Peters, who is running for Congress in the Illinois' 2nd District.

The Fighting Oligarchy rallies and events have been the largest series of gatherings hosted by an elected official in 2025.

Democrats in both the House and Senate have been holding events all across the country. Senate Democrats held 100 events in the first week of August alone, but the events hosted by Sen. Sanders have been the biggest of the year so far, according to Sanders. More than two-thirds of the RSVPs are new to his list, and one-third of those RSVPing are not Democrats.

A new and different audience is showing up, and the worst sign for Republicans is that they are showing up for a man whose central issue for decades has been inequality and wealth concentration among those at the very top.

Judging from the attendance at these events, the American people appear ready to fight against oligarchy and reclaim their country.

