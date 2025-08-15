Bernie Sanders Is Coming To The Midwest With His Fighting Oligarchy Tour
Sen. Bernie Sanders will be bringing his fighting oligarchy tour to Republican districts in Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, and Illinois next weekend and he is bringing progressive candidates with him.
Hundreds of thousands of people have attended the Fighting Oligarchy rallies that have been held by Sen. Bernie Sanders in 17 states.
The attendance is likely to grow even higher as Sen. Sanders announced a new slate of rallies set for next weekend in the Midwest:
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will hit the road next weekend for the latest swing of his national "Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here" tour. This leg brings Bernie to the Midwest, where he will join forces with progressive, working class candidates in four states who are fighting for an agenda that puts working people first.
Sanders will visit four states in in three days, making stops in key Republican-held districts. The trip includes an intimate town hall with congressional candidate Rebecca Cooke in rural Viroqua, Wisconsin; rallies in Davenport, Iowa, and Kalamazoo, Michigan, alongside U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed; and an event in Chicago with Congresswoman Delia Ramirez, who is seeking re-election, and state Sen. Robert Peters, who is running for Congress in the Illinois' 2nd District.
The Fighting Oligarchy rallies and events have been the largest series of gatherings hosted by an elected official in 2025.
Democrats in both the House and Senate have been holding events all across the country. Senate Democrats held 100 events in the first week of August alone, but the events hosted by Sen. Sanders have been the biggest of the year so far, according to Sanders. More than two-thirds of the RSVPs are new to his list, and one-third of those RSVPing are not Democrats.
A new and different audience is showing up, and the worst sign for Republicans is that they are showing up for a man whose central issue for decades has been inequality and wealth concentration among those at the very top.
Judging from the attendance at these events, the American people appear ready to fight against oligarchy and reclaim their country.
Bernie has always stayed on message and the work that he doing now is so important. Visiting these deep red states and getting such big crowds is encouraging. He does the work. I’d like to see Chuck Schumer and The rest of them follow his lead vs sending “strongly worded letters” to the regime that just laughs at them!!
He could probably serve a term, it’s the little nuclear reactor powering him. No, seriously, if only we could knock ten years off for him. Come to think of it, he has been at it a lot longer than ten. A shame so many people weren’t ready for him. He still brings it like no one else.