1h

Bernie has always stayed on message and the work that he doing now is so important. Visiting these deep red states and getting such big crowds is encouraging. He does the work. I’d like to see Chuck Schumer and The rest of them follow his lead vs sending “strongly worded letters” to the regime that just laughs at them!!

36m

He could probably serve a term, it’s the little nuclear reactor powering him. No, seriously, if only we could knock ten years off for him. Come to think of it, he has been at it a lot longer than ten. A shame so many people weren’t ready for him. He still brings it like no one else.

