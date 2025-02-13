Please support PoliticusUSA by becoming a subscriber.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is the most prominent progressive in the country due to his standing as a former two-time Democratic presidential candidate and as a voice for working people everywhere. Since before Donald Trump took office, Sanders has been warning about the rise of an oligarchy in the country.

Sanders will take his message directly to the people with a new national tour.

The office of Sen. Sanders announced:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) next weekend will launch a new national campaign, titled "Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here," which will focus on the takeover of the national government by billionaires and large corporations, and the country's move toward authoritarianism. The tour will target working class districts won by President Biden in 2020 and a Republican House member in 2024.



For the first leg of the tour, Sen. Sanders will hold town halls in Omaha and Iowa City, where he will discuss the most pressing issues facing working class people, and outline how Americans can fight back against President Trump and Elon Musk, who are quickly moving the country toward authoritarianism, oligarchy, and kleptocracy.

The first two stops on the tour are scheduled for February 21 and 22nd in Omaha, NE, and Iowa City, IA. Tickets are not required to attend the events.

Sen. Sanders urged Americans to fight back, “Today, the oligarchs and the billionaire class are getting richer and richer and have more and more power. Meanwhile, 60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck and most of our people are struggling to pay for health care, childcare, and housing. This country belongs to all of us, not just the few. We must fight back."

Most Americans get their news from local television news, and a Bernie Sanders rally will generate attention in the local press at each stop on the tour. The tour is a very effective method of grassroots messaging and mobilization that Democrats need to utilize better.

No matter what network is watched, the cable news audience is one of the most engaged political audiences. Democrats would benefit from appealing to local media to get the message directly to a source from which lower information voters tend to get their news.

Bernie Sanders is going right to the people with an urgent message that needs to be heard.

