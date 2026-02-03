PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ballard Graham's avatar
Ballard Graham
31m

This regime is all about wasting and stealing tax payer dollars, by any means they can!

Reply
Share
Vergogna's avatar
Vergogna
31m

While I might not agree with everything he says, Bernie always cuts to the heart of the truth.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 PoliticusUSA LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture