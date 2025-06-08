PoliticusUSA is truly independent journalism not run by millionaires, billionaires, corporations, or PACs, and we need your help. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

The reason why so many Americans have turned to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) since Trump returned to office is that Sen. Sanders has his finger on the pulse of both Trump’s ambitions and what is going on in the country. Sanders has been warning about the rise of oligarchy, inequality, and anti-democracy in the United States for decades.

Video:

When Sanders was asked about Trump illegally deploying the National Guard to California on CNN’s State Of The Union, he answered:

We have a president who is moving this country rapidly into authoritarianism. He is suing media who criticizes him. He's going after law firms who have clients who were against him. He's going after universities that teach courses that he doesn't like. He's threatening to impeach judges who rule against him, and he is usurping the powers of the United States Congress.

This guy wants all of the power. He does not believe in the Constitution. He does not believe in the rule of law. My understanding is that the governor of California, the mayor of the city of Los Angeles did not request the National Guard, but he thinks he has a right to do anything he wants. And I would say that to a large degree, the future of this country rests with a small number of Republicans in the House and Senate who know better, who do know what the Constitution is about, and it's high time they stood up.

For our constitution and the rule of law, we just celebrated a few days ago, June 6th, the American landing at Normandy, which began the invasion of Europe to defeat fascism and Nazism. Those guys died. They gave up their lives to defend democracy, not to have an all-powerful ruler in the United States of America.

Sen. Sanders was right. The people who could make all of this grind to a halt are a handful of Republicans in the House and Senate, and their silence has been telling.

What these Republicans don’t understand is that if Trump can illegally deploy the National Guard to California, he can do it in their states and districts as well.

The congressional fear of Trump is stronger than their desire to protect democracy. A handful of voters in a few swing states made the mistake of putting Trump back into office, but it is Republican members of Congress who are enhancing Trump’s power by rolling over and refusing to put a check on him.

