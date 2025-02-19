The Daily is ad-free, corporate-free, and supported solely by readers like you. Please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is one of the few elected voices who has been able to cut through the mainstream media noise and speak the truth about what is happening in the country before Donald Trump returned to the White House.

On Wednesday, Sen. Sanders posted on X about the Trump/Putin relationship:

Trump and his American oligarchs are now openly aligning themselves with Putin and his Russian oligarchs. This Putin-Trump alliance means abandoning our allies, supporting authoritarianism and undermining our democratic traditions.

Sen. Sanders was reacting to Trump openly posting Russian propaganda on Truth Social, “Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and “TRUMP,” will never be able to settle. The United States has spent $200 Billion Dollars more than Europe, and Europe’s money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back. Why didn’t Sleepy Joe Biden demand Equalization, in that this War is far more important to Europe than it is to us — We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation. On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is “MISSING.” He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden “like a fiddle.” A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left….”

Trump is not only undermining Ukraine. He is also harming the US relationships with all of Europe. What Trump posted about Zelenskyy was a lie. Trump is openly doing the bidding of Putin and Russia.

Between killing USAID and Trump aligning the United States with Putin, it is clear that he is trying to make sure that the United States is no longer the global face of democracy.

Bernie Sanders was right, and unlike Republicans in Congress, he is willing to call out exactly what is going on in blunt terms. Sanders isn’t pretending to be concerned while looking the other way as Trump attacks global democracy.

Our country needs more voices like Bernie Sanders, because Trump is taking the country in an anti-democracy and un-American direction.

What do you think about Sen. Sanders’s comments? Share your opinion in the comments below.

