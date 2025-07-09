PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mer t's avatar
mer t
5m

I love and admire Bernie. He’s the real deal. He cared.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan Rice's avatar
Susan Rice
2m

He is fighting for us!, all Americans! zthis Bill will kill thousands yearly and sadly the trump administration doesn't CARE!

He will

kill

his voters as he just used you and lied to you😡Trump

and his evil incompetent regime MUST be stopped...NOW!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture