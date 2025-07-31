PoliticusUSA is an independent voice urging you to join us in the fight against oligarchs and misinformation. Help us by becoming a subscriber.

The Fighting Oligarchy tour is back.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is going to fight the oligarchs and call out the Big Beautiful Bill in red districts in West Virginia and North Carolina in August.

Sen. Sanders said, "Red state, blue state — the people of this country are opposed to an economy that works for the 1% and not for working class Americans. I'll be heading to West Virginia and North Carolina to discuss the need for decent paying jobs, health care for all, and the end of a corrupt campaign finance system in which billionaires buy politicians. Together, we can defeat the oligarchs who have taken hold of our country."

In case you are thinking that Bernie Sanders is just talking to his supporters, two-thirds of the people who are RSVPing to attend Fighting Oligarchy rallies are new to the Sanders list. More than 270,000 people have attended Fighting Oligarchy rallies so far, and these attendees are not the same Democrats and progressives who have traditionally supported Sen. Sanders.

Bernie Sanders seems to be getting new people activated and involved through his rallies, and now those rallies will come into very red West Virginia and rural North Carolina next weekend.

Here is the schedule for the next round of rallies:

Friday, August 8 Wheeling, WV

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. ET. Parking is available on the street and in nearby surface lots.. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.

Saturday, August 9 Lenore, WV

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. ET. Free parking is available onsite. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.



Saturday, August 9 Charleston, WV

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. ET. Free parking available onsite. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.



Sunday, August 10 Greensboro, NC

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. ET. Free parking is available onsite. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.



Sunday, August 10 Asheville, NC

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. ET. Parking available in the nearby Harrah's Cherokee Center Garage. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.

