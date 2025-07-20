PoliticusUSA is news that you can rely on, but we need your support. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Democrats have long been held back by their desire to be right or to do the right thing, while Republicans are obsessed with gaining and keeping power. It could be argued that the Biden presidency is the most recent example of Democrats attempting to do the right thing through governance while overlooking the politics necessary to maintain power.

However, without power, policies can’t be enacted. As the nation is currently witnessing, Democrats can’t protect and enhance democracy or do things that help people without power.

The need to get back into power ahead of anything else was something that Beto O’Rourke discussed on CNN.

Video:

While talking about the proposed Republican gerrymander of Texas, O’Rourke said:

Governor Gavin Newsom in California has talked about a redistricting in his state. I think it's time that we match fire with fire. I think Democrats in the past too often have been more concerned with being right than being in power.