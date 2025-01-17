PoliticusUSA is now ad-free and big tech-free, but in order to be an independent platform, we need reader support. If you can, please support us by becoming a subscriber.

What stood out about Lawrence O’Donnell’s interview with Joe Biden was just how wrong so many of the media-created Republican-fueled narratives were about the President.

Donald Trump rarely does live interviews. When Trump does do an interview, it is almost always taped and edited. This fact is why it was important that Lawrence O’Donnell’s interview with Joe Biden was shown unedited to the American people.

Watch some of these clips and you can see that the Biden that Trump and the media sold was not the same man as the President.

Here is Biden on what concerns him:

Biden says Trump had nothing to do with the Gaza ceasefire:

Biden goes in-depth about how he rebuilt NATO and stopped Putin from overrunning Ukraine:

Biden said his biggest mistake was focusing too much on policy and not enough on politics:

Democratic Voters Were Lied To

Democratic voters were told that the person they chose as their nominee was in cognitive decline and could not serve another term as president. Democratic elites gave into Republican fearmongering about Biden’s age and tossed him off of the ticket.

However, the Joe Biden in this interview did not sound like a person in cognitive decline. In fact, Biden sounds light years more lucid than Trump does in his taped and heavily managed Fox News interviews. Fox News even gives Trump the questions before interviews, and he still doesn’t sound as together as Biden.

Lawrence O’Donnell’s interview was also an indictment of the rest of the mainstream media.

The media was so busy trying to prove that Biden was old and asking stupid questions that Biden never got to show the depth of his intelligence as he did in the conversation with O’Donnell.

We will never know if Joe Biden would have come back and won reelection in 2024. Democratic elites and the corporate media robbed Democratic voters of the ability to ever get that answer.

However, President Biden did an unedited, nearly hour-long interview that blew anything that Donald Trump will do over the next four years out of the water.

