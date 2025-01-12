PoliticusUSA needs your support. Please consider subscribing to an independent outlet that will never bend the knee to any politician.

As Republicans look to blame anyone and everyone for the LA wildfires, President Biden has mounted a vigorous federal response to assist the local communities that have been impacted and are still battling the fires.

A White House official summarized the support that the federal government is providing during the LA wildfires:

At the President’s direction, the Department of Defense is providing support to the firefighting efforts, including: Overnight infrared imaging for perimeter maps, The California National Guard is providing 1,000 personnel to support efforts, 250 of which have firefighting capabilities, and The Department of Defense is making its bases in the area available as shelters for displaced personnel and families with over 1,000 beds and has established March Reserve Base as an incident response area.



Overnight – local, state, and federal firefighters continued their efforts to contain some of the fires. The Hurst fire near Sylmar is now 70 percent contained. The Sunset fire Hollywood Hills is now 100 percent contained. The Kenneth fire near West Hills is now 50 percent contained.



As of this morning, more than 16,000 people have registered for the FEMA assistance made available by the President’s Major Disaster Declaration on Wednesday.

Today, President Biden spoke by phone with local officials, including Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath and Ventura County Supervisor Kelly Long.

While Biden is doing everything listed above, Donald Trump is hanging out on his social media platform, making staff announcements, posting memes of himself, and whining about “lawfare.”