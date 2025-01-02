PoliticusUSA is an alternative to corporate news. To get news that is 100% billionaire-free, please consider becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump has been calling for the members of the 1/6 Committee to be prosecuted for investigating his role in the attack on the Capitol, but President Biden is reminding the American people of the sacrifice that the Committee made for their country by honoring Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

The White House wrote about Thompson and Cheney:

Elizabeth L. Cheney Throughout two decades in public service, including as a Congresswoman for Wyoming and Vice Chair of the Committee on the January 6 attack, Liz Cheney has raised her voice—and reached across the aisle—to defend our Nation and the ideals we stand for: Freedom. Dignity. And decency. Her integrity and intrepidness remind us all what is possible if we work together. Bennie G. Thompson Born and raised in a segregated Mississippi, as a college student inspired by the Civil Rights movement, Bennie Thompson volunteered on campaigns and registered southern Black voters. That call to serve eventually led him to Congress, where he chaired the House January 6th Committee—at the forefront of defending the rule of law with unwavering integrity and a steadfast commitment to truth.

The fact that Thompson and Cheney are being honored and deemed decent people of integrity by Biden highlights how far out of the mainstream Trump and his vendetta against those who tried to hold him accountable is.

It is unknown whether a Justice Department that will be under the total control of Donald Trump will follow through with his threat to prosecute those who investigated him, but in the case of the 1/6 Committee, any prosecutions would be impossible because the members of the community were operating in their official capacity as members of Congress and have immunity under the Speech and Debate Clause of the Constitution.

The 1/6 Committee was legislatively authorized and was a part of the oversight duties of Congress. Still, in case Trump tries to prosecute Cheney or Thompson, Biden is telling the country who the patriots really are.

