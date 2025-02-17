PoliticusUSA is one of the few outlets covering the No Kings Day protests. We can do this thanks to the support of readers like you. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

You won’t see it in the mainstream media, but across the country, Americans are gathering to reject the illegal and unconstitutional actions of Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

In Washington, protesters gathered to chant, “Fascists are not welcome here.”

Here is a video of the protest in Washington DC:

Thousands also gathered in Boston:

Pictures of the protest in Harrisburg, PA:

Atlanta, GA protest video:

The crowd in Atlanta looks huge.

Cincinnati protest:

This is just a sampling of some of the protests going on across the country in a national day of action organized by the 50501 Movement which is protesting to uphold the Constitution and end Executive Branch overreach.

There are protests scheduled in every state.

The American people are not staying silent and taking whatever Trump dishes out. Just because the mainstream media and their corporate owners have decided to roll over and play dead for Trump does not mean that the American people are forced to do the same.

The fight for democracy and to take back our country begins at the grassroots. It is happening on the streets and sidewalks all across the nation today, and it won’t end with one protest on one holiday.

Americans are saying no in a loud and forceful way, and the wealthy and powerful in this country can’t make the resistance go away by closing their ears and pretending like they don’t hear.

The more they are ignored, the louder people will get until their voices are acknowledged and heard.

Today is just the first step in a movement that will end with the billionaires tossed out of the people’s houses of power and the country back in the hands of those it belongs to.

