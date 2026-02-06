To say that Bill Clinton has been around the block a few times would be a grievous understatement. Clinton was the subject of what some believe is the most baseless presidential impeachment in US history. Clinton is the only president in US history to become more popular through an opposition-party impeachment.

Bill Clinton spent years of his presidency tangling with House Republicans.

PoliticusUSA’s news and opinions are 100% independent. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

He is a person who knows his way around political scandals, and the former president also understands what James Comer and House Republicans are attempting to do with their Oversight Committee investigation, which is much more interested in trying to shift the blame for the Jeffrey Epstein scandal onto Bill Clinton and away from Donald Trump.

Chair Comer has refused to allow former President and First Lady Clinton to testify in public, and in response, Clinton said through a series of posts on X:

I have called for the full release of the Epstein files. I have provided a sworn statement of what I know. And just this week, I’ve agreed to appear in person before the committee. But it’s still not enough for Republicans on the House Oversight Committee.

Now, Chairman Comer says he wants cameras, but only behind closed doors. Who benefits from this arrangement? It’s not Epstein’s victims, who deserve justice. Not the public, who deserve the truth. It serves only partisan interests. This is not fact-finding, it’s pure politics.

I will not sit idly as they use me as a prop in a closed-door kangaroo court by a Republican Party running scared. If they want answers, let’s stop the games & do this the right way: in a public hearing, where the American people can see for themselves what this is really about.

Former President Clinton is exactly right. The whole process of demanding testimony from the former president and first lady has been centered around politics.