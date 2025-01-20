PoliticusUSA is now ad-free and corporate-free because of the support of readers like you. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

In case Trump’s MAGA supporters and the rest of the country needed it to be made clear who holds the power in the next administration, consider what Claire McCaskill posted, “Pecking order on dias. First family. Second billionaires. Third Cabinet. And no MAGA faithful in sight.”

It is even worse than the billionaires getting the good seats as John Bresnahan of Punchbowl News posted, “No congressional spouses allowed in Rotunda but billionaires get to bring theirs $$$ talks.”

Trump is making it clear that this will be an administration for the billionaire, by the billionaire, of the billionaire.

This is exactly what Joe Biden meant when he warned about the rise of an oligarchy. The oligarchs have positioned themselves ahead of members of Congress, who are supposed to be the representatives of the people.

Meanwhile, Trump’s only 20,000 members of Trump’s base will be watching the inauguration from blocks away on a big screen as they may have cast some of the votes to get him into office, but the lack the money to buy a seat in the room to be near their candidate.

The Trump inauguration is the opposite of what the popular peaceful transfer of power is supposed to be. Less than a thousand elites in a room as the corporate media gushes over the scene of regular people being left out of a presidential inauguration is not representative of the founding principle that the president is a representative of all Americans.

Trump and the billionaires have positioned themselves above all other Americans even the presidential cabinet, Supreme Court justices, and the members of Congress.

Donald Trump doesn’t have to take action to destroy democracy. He is suffocating democracy with an oligarchy.

