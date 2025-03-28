PoliticusUSA is ad-free and refusing to bend the knee. We would be grateful if you would consider becoming a subscriber to support our work.

The mainstream media has been relentless in pushing the Republican fueled myth that black voters have moved to the Republican Party. The myth started during the 2024 campaign and continues to be pushed by the corporate press. However, Trump took office with a net (-27) approval rating with black voters, and in less than two months, he has absolutely cratered.

Morning Consult reported:

Trump performed better than ever among nonwhite voters in November, but those groups — especially Black voters — are starting to shift away.



Since our first post-inauguration survey in January, Trump’s net approval rating has fallen 27 percentage points among Black voters, who are now 47 points more likely to disapprove than approve of how he’s doing his job, 72% to 24%.



Trump’s numbers have similarly dropped among millennials, who are now equally likely to give him positive and negative marks after favoring his approach by 22 points in January.



All of this has contributed to Trump’s worst approval rating so far in the nine weeks of surveys we’ve conducted since he took office earlier this year, leaving him at a similar position to where he was exactly eight years ago during his first term.

Trump is now at a (-17) net approval rating with Gen Z, a net (-2) with Gen X, a net (-4) with Baby Boomers, and his net (0) rating with Millenials is actually his best one with any age group.