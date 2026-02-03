The Trump administration is not satisfied with smearing the names of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by blaming them and accusing American citizens who were shot by ICE of criminal activity.

A new report by House Oversight Committee Democrats detailed what the Trump administration is doing to cover up the misconduct by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

What the Democrats found was obstruction of justice.

The 20-page report released today concluded:

The killings of Ms. Good and Mr. Pretti are horrifying tragedies. Both Ms. Good and Mr. Pretti and their families deserve an official account of the truth, which the Administration has thus far denied.

Responsibility for these tragedies must fall with President Donald Trump and Secretary Kristi Noem.

Both killings display in stark terms the Trump Administration’s efforts to control what Americans see, think, say, and do.

The Trump Administration established extreme policies, endorsed violent tactics, and amplified a culture of impunity that created heightened conditions for the use of deadly force against Americans for exercising their constitutional rights and expressing dissent.

