The Trump administration has launched nine straight days of new strikes against Iran. Three US troops were killed over the weekend in Iranian attacks.

Trump has continued to threaten Iran, but Iranians have not blinked in the face of the president’s threats, and there is a good reason for the failure of Trump’s bluster.

While the administration is planning on expanding the war in Iran, US government officials are essentially admitting to the press that the military is broken and can’t handle expanding the war.

The Washington Post reported:

“The U.S. is planning for a wider war,” said one U.S. official familiar with internal administration discussions.

But the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media, cautioned that the expansion of U.S. operations will be limited by dwindling stockpiles of air defense and long-range munitions and constraints on the ability to surge more troops and aircraft into the area because of battle damage.

“We do not have enough to safely sustain operations, and I don’t think the White House is aware of that,” the official said.

Military experts have said that in addition to the toll taken on U.S. equipment and munitions stocks, the U.S. is unprepared for possible ground operations inside Iran, which Trump last week refused to rule out.

In other words, Trump has worn out the military.