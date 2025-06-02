PoliticusUSA is independent and relies on readers like you for support. Please consider becoming a subscriber.

Violence is always wrong. The tensions over what is happening in Gaza have consistently boiled over in the United States. The most recent events of a pro-Palestinian man launching a fire bomb/flame thrower attack on protesters calling for the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas in Boulder, CO, have left eight people injured and Donald Trump pointing fingers.

Trump tried to blame Joe Biden on Truth Social:

Yesterday’s horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America. He came in through Biden’s ridiculous Open Border Policy, which has hurt our Country so badly. He must go out under “TRUMP” Policy. Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland. My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!

First of all, Joe Biden didn’t have an open border policy.

Donald Trump is the one who ran for office and promised that he would immediately deport people who were in the US illegally, like the Boulder attacker was.

Trump’s immigration policy is clearly failing.

Instead of deporting people who are in the country legally, Trump seems to be spending his time fighting with the nation’s colleges and universities, while deporting people who are legally in the United States.

Trump can’t hide the fact that he is the president, and he is the one who promised to fix this.

Donald Trump is in charge, and the blame Biden excuse ran out of juice a long time ago.

Trump’s radicalism is inflaming radicals of all kinds, and his policies aren’t working.

If we are going to reject radicals, we should begin by rejecting the failed policies of Trump.