The Trump administration has tried to silence dissent in America. In many ways, they have failed. Two of the biggest protests against a president in American history occurred during Donald Trump’s first year of his second term.

Trump took over the Kennedy Center and slapped his name on it, but that has come with waves of performers canceling concerts and showing no interest in performing there.

Beyond Trump, there is also the problem of many artists and performers turning a blind eye and refusing to say anything, because they are worried about alienating part of their audience or losing the support of those who support the president.

There is a culture of intimidation. Some content creators are afraid of alienating any part of their audience, so they won’t say anything about politics. It doesn’t matter what the Trump administration does; these people will not speak out because they don’t want to be political.

However, many artists and performers at the highest levels are speaking out.

Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance at a music festival in New Jersey, and he didn’t pull any punches as he addressed the murder of Renee Good.

Springsteen said:

We are living through incredibly critical times. The United States, the ideals and the values for which it stood for the past 250 years is being tested as it has never been in modern times.

If you believe in the power of the law and that no one stands above it, if you stand against heavily armed mass federal troops invading an American city using Gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens, if you believe you don’t deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest, then send a message to this president.

Read more below.