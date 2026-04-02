Pam Bondi has been on the verge of being fired for months. Donald Trump has been very sad that Bondi hasn’t done more to prosecute those whom he views as political enemies.

With Kristi Noem hitting the bricks, Bondi looked to be the next member of the administration to get the axe, and her time was up on Thursday.

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Trump posted on Truth Social:

Pam Bondi is a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year. Pam did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country, with Murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900. We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future, and our Deputy Attorney General, and a very talented and respected Legal Mind, Todd Blanche, will step in to serve as Acting Attorney General. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Bondi was one of my top five picks as most likely to depart this administration before the end of the year. My original list included Kristi Noem, Pam Bondi, RFK Jr., Tulis Gabbard, and Pete Hegseth.