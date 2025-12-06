The tale told by the Trump administration to justify the killing of everyone aboard a boat through multiple missile strikes in the Caribbean continues to fall apart. It is looking like every detail that the administration told the American people was not true.

Trump and his White House claimed that the boat that they blew up was heading for the United States, but according to CNN, this wasn’t true:

According to intelligence collected by US forces, the struck boat planned to “rendezvous” with the second vessel and transfer drugs to it, Adm. Frank Bradley said during the briefings, but the military was unable to locate the second vessel. Bradley argued there was still a possibility the drug shipment could have ultimately made its way from Suriname to the US, the sources said, telling lawmakers that justified striking the smaller boat even if it wasn’t directly heading to US shores at the time it was hit.

The administration continues to try to justify these strikes, when lawmakers are suggesting that Hegseth, potentially at Trump’s direction, committed war crimes or murder.

The conservative Supreme Court gave Donald Trump immunity for “official acts,” but Pete Hegseth has no immunity.

PoliticusUSA is not beholden to any political party or special interest. We are 100% independent. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

Both Hegseth and Trump can be impeached, and that is exactly what the non-partisan citizens group Free Speech For People is calling for.

Free Speech For People said in a statement:

On December 4, 2025, even as Congress demanded answers about the September 2, 2025 killing of two survivors of a U.S. missile strike in the Caribbean, the Trump administration bombed another small vessel in the Pacific, killing all four men aboard. It represents the 22nd publicly acknowledged military strike that the Trump administration has ordered in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean since September 2, 2025 and the 87th death. President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth should be impeached for all of them. The United States is not at war with drug cartels, speedboats and fishing boats on the open sea are not battleships, and Trump cannot classify civilians as combatants to justify killing them.

Read the justification for impeaching Trump and Hegseth below.