Tough guy Donald Trump was once again revealed to be as big of a phony as his successful businessman reality TV persona, and it took was Canada and Mexico telling the president no and vowing to fight a trade war with him.

Trump backed off on Mexico after apparently getting nothing from our neighbors to the South.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

After speaking with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, I have agreed that Mexico will not be required to pay Tariffs on anything that falls under the USMCA Agreement. This Agreement is until April 2nd. I did this as an accommodation, and out of respect for, President Sheinbaum. Our relationship has been a very good one, and we are working hard, together, on the Border, both in terms of stopping Illegal Aliens from entering the United States and, likewise, stopping Fentanyl. Thank you to President Sheinbaum for your hard work and cooperation!

CNN reported that the “pause” also applies to Canada, “President Donald Trump on Thursday signed executive actions that delay for nearly one mo﻿nth tariffs on all products from Mexico and Canada that are covered by the USMCA free trade treaty, a significant walkback of the administration’s signature economic plan that has rattled markets, businesses and consumers.”

It appears that Canada and Mexico gave Trump nothing and still got him to back off because the stock market is down and prices are rising for the American people.

Trump continues to step on the economic rake and smack himself in the face.

Watching Trump failing and humiliating himself never gets old, but he is embarrassing the United States of America.

It was less than two days ago that Trump was talking tough on tariffs in his joint address to Congress.

Today, the tariffs are pretty much gone, but the Dow is down nearly 450 as of the time of this publication because Trump’s instability has caused uncertainty, and the more he plays the tariff game, the more he harms the United States.

Canada and Mexico were the clear winners as they stared Trump down, and he blinked.

