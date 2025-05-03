PoliticusUSA is ad-free and will never bend the knee. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Ever since the death of Pope Francis, who did not seem to be a fan of the president, Donald Trump has been mocking Catholics. His supporters like Sen. Lindsey Graham have floated Trump’s name to be the next pope.

Trump recently posted an image that was reshared by the White House of himself as pope:

The New York State Catholic Conference was not amused, as they posted above the image that Trump shared:

There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President. We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us.

Mocking people during times of pain or weakness is what Donald Trump does.

Ruth Ben-Ghiat posted on X in response to Trump’s post:

If you read #Strongmen it actually is kind of normal as leaders grow more detached from reality and their feelings of grandiosity and infallibility increase. It is a sign that they have become more unhinged and dangerous.

The reason why the United States is in a dangerous cycle right now is that Trump is failing as president.

The more Donald Trump fails as president, the more detached from reality he will become. The more detached from reality he gets, the more dangerous he becomes.

I don’t mean dangerous in terms of turning the military loose on the American people. Dangerous as in he starts a war with Iran.

The one thing that has become clear about Trump’s presidency is that his administration is constantly looking for avenues to abuse power where they won’t be challenged.

It is common sense that if Trump becomes delusional enough, he would use his power as commander-in-chief to attack another country and potentially start a war.

Trump constantly needs to be loved, so it makes perfect sense that he would launch an attack overseas and expect the American people to rally around the flag.

Every Catholic organization needs to denounce Trump for his post. Donald Trump is sending out all of the signals. His administration has already shown that public pressure works, and he will back off if enough people stand up and say no.

There can never be a moment taken off. Until Trump has power taken away from him by Democrats gaining power in the midterm election, the American people have to be tireless in pushing back against Trump.

Trump is sending a signal to people of faith. Now, it is their time to step up.

What do you think about Trump posting pictures of himself as pope? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment