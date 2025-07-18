PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dawn's avatar
Dawn
26m

I am completely done with CBS! BYE!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sarah Jones & Jason Easley
Mary Tucker's avatar
Mary Tucker
26m

Just suck Trump’s junk on live tv, CBS. Sorry, I’m not normally this vile, but this is blatantly obvious.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture