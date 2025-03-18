PoliticusUSA is ad-free because of the support of readers like you. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

This all started as Trump called for a federal judge who is questioning Trump’s seemingly illegal deportations to be impeached.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

This Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge, a troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by Barack Hussein Obama, was not elected President - He didn’t WIN the popular VOTE (by a lot!), he didn’t WIN ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, he didn’t WIN 2,750 to 525 Counties, HE DIDN’T WIN ANYTHING! I WON FOR MANY REASONS, IN AN OVERWHELMING MANDATE, BUT FIGHTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAY HAVE BEEN THE NUMBER ONE REASON FOR THIS HISTORIC VICTORY. I’m just doing what the VOTERS wanted me to do. This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges’ I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!! WE DON’T WANT VICIOUS, VIOLENT, AND DEMENTED CRIMINALS, MANY OF THEM DERANGED MURDERERS, IN OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

Trump didn’t win the election on illegal immigration. Trump won because a slim number of voters believed his lies about reducing inflation and lowering prices. Neither of which he has any intention of doing.

The issue is that Trump seems to believe that he has totally unlimited power, and he thinks that because the conservative Supreme Court majority led by Chief Justice John Roberts issued a presidential immunity ruling that gave a president virtually unlimited immunity.

Chief Justice Roberts might now be realizing that it wasn’t such a great idea to give a nearly three dozen times convicted felon immunity for everything as long as it is deemed an official act.

