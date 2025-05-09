PoliticusUSA is proud to bring you the news that, in many cases, others aren’t talking about. You can support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Chris Murphy and Maxwell Frost have been part of a collection of over 100 House and Senate Democratic caucus members who have been fanning out across the country to hold town halls in districts and states where Republicans are afraid to show up and talk to their constituents.

According to Sen. Murphy, he and Frost will be in Sarasota, FL on Saturday:

Senator Chris Murphy and Congressman Maxwell Frost are hitting the road again this weekend to fight back against Donald Trump and Elon Musk's billionaire takeover of government. On Saturday, Murphy and Frost will host a town hall in Florida's 17th Congressional District. Last month, Congressman Greg Steube voted on a budget resolution that could jeopardize the health care of 118,300 Medicaid enrollees in his district, including more than 16,000 seniors and 9,000 children. If Steube won't meet with his constituents to explain his vote, Murphy and Frost will.

As Republican members of Congress hide from their constituents and refuse to defend their pro-billionaire agenda, Murphy and Frost are traveling across the country to highlight how the Trump administration is hurting families in order to enrich their ultrarich friends.

The town hall will take place on Saturday morning at 10 AM ET in Florida's 17th congressional district.

Democrats and Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders have been drawing capacity crowds wherever they go around the country in districts that are represented by Republicans, as voters in these districts are angry and they want answers.

Since Republicans won’t show up to talk to the people., Democrats are.

This is a smart strategy that is laying the groundwork for the 2026 midterm election. Democrats are engaging voters, as Republicans hide from them.

Murphy and Frost have been a very effective team as they travel the country. With the Republican tax cuts for the rich debate looking like it could go on for months, Democrats will have ample opportunity to take their case directly to voters and lay the foundation for winning back all or part of Congress next year.

What do you think about Murphy and Frost’s town hall? Let’s discuss it in the comments below.

Leave a comment