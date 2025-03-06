PoliticusUSA is ad-free, corporate-free, and solely supported by readers like you. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Trump is running an administration of the billionaire, for the billionaire, by the billionaire. Anyone who has been paying attention to the news can see that, but what isn’t so obvious in all of the policy decisions is why some of these things are happening.

For instance, Republicans have always complained about the Department of Education, so when long time followers of politics heard Trump campaign on ending the Department of Education, there was probably some thought of there they go again.

2025 is different. Trump isn’t just a Republican president. He is a Republican president who is being guided by billionaires to raid the federal government and turn the resources of the people over to billionaires.

At a press conference on Thursday, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) discussed why the billionaires are targeting the Department of Education.

Video of Murphy:

Sen. Murphy said:

Nobody in America wants the destruction of public education. The plan to eliminate the Department of Education is wildly unpopular in this country, except with a handful of people on the fringy right. So the question is, why are they doing it? Listen, I think Bernie's point is really important, right?

Billionaires do not need public schools. Billionaires don't understand the magic that happens in public schools. The billionaires that are in charge of our government, right now, send their kids to the most elite private schools, and if every public school disappears in this country, they will still be able to get their kids an education.

And it's consistent with the entire way that they are approaching the first six months of this administration. Billionaires don't need Medicaid. So to them, it doesn't matter if Medicaid disappears and rural hospitals disappear. Clothes and addiction treatment centers shutter their doors because the billionaires will still get their health care.

They talk about Social Security being a Ponzi scheme. They're shutting down Social Security offices around the country because they don't need Social Security. They're billionaires. They're never going to need a Social Security check like millions of American seniors do in order to put food on the table.