There is a message for every country that is lining up to pour money into Donald Trump’s pockets.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) reminded these countries that they are paying for a relationship with Donald Trump, not with the United States. By bribing Trump, these countries are building a relationship with the current president, not with the United States of America.

Murphy told countries like Qatar that they are damaging their future relationship with the US.

Video:

Sen. Murphy said when asked by Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC about Qatar giving Trump a plane:

This is bananas. A foreign government is giving a $400 million plane to the president of the United States in exchange for favorable national security treatment. The country next door is doing a deal with Trump's crypto business worth $2 billion in exchange for favorable treatment from the United States.

It's amazing that this is happening. There is even a debate as to whether this is okay, acceptable legal, or constitutional. You're right; Air Force One is a pretty nice plane. Why do you need a new one? Because this plane is Donald Trump's plane, this plane Donald Trump gets to keep and use after he's president of the United States.

My hope is that Qatar, rescinds this offer. My hope is that after Trump leaves town Qatar decides that, they want a long-term relationship with the United States. They don't want a relationship just with Donald Trump. And let me guarantee you, even though there are important alliances we have with the Saudi's, UAE and Qatar, those alliances will be frayed permanently if they continue paying off Donald Trump. I think for the long-term relationship with the United States, these countries should think twice before it's too late about giving Trump what he wants, which is cash in his pocket.