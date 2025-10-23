Speaker of the House Mike Johnson identifies as a Christian, but his behavior during the government shutdown has been the opposite of the teachings of Christ. Johnson has refused to restore Obamacare subsidies, which help people afford healthcare.

The Speaker has also refused to do anything to help military families who began lining up at food banks to feed their families.

Johnson has been the most un-Christian speaker in recent memory as he pushed legislation through the House that took food and medical assistance away from the most vulnerable Americans.

Mike Johnson’s definition of Christian has not matched up with the beliefs of many other Christians, or what many Christians who support Donald Trump and his party claim to believe.

As the government shutdown drags on, it is getting more and more difficult for Speaker Johnson to maintain his Christian facade.

At his now daily government shutdown press conference, Johnson was asked, “If it is so important to pay the air traffic controllers said you want to see what happens in the Senate, why wouldn’t you do that right now and say, we’re gonna have the house back in session and we’re gonna vote. ‘cause you know, as well as I do sometimes when one body moves something. To the other one?”

Johnson’s answer said everything about his real motives for the government shutdown.