Donald Trump will deliver an address to a joint session of Congress on March 4th, which will provide Democrats their first opportunity to go before the nation and draw a sharp contrast with the billionaire first agenda of Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

Democrats needed to give the rebuttal assignment to someone who is the opposite of the out of touch billionaires who are currently running the federal government.

Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries have chosen Elissa Slotkin to deliver the response.

Schumer said, “Elissa Slotkin has dedicated her life to defending our country, serving the American people, and fighting for Michigan. As nothing short of a rising star in our party, Elissa has proven she can get things done: whether it's fighting for lower costs, affordable healthcare, standing up for our economic and national security, or advocating for all families across Michigan. She will offer a bold vision of hope, unity, and a brighter future for everyone, not just the wealthy few at the top. Elissa Slotkin will layout the fight to tackle the deep challenges we face today, chart a path forward, and shape the future of our nation.”

Jeffries said, “Elissa Slotkin is a lifelong public servant, respected national security expert and distinguished former member of the House Democratic Caucus. She will deliver a comprehensive and clear-eyed response to the President's Joint Address and communicate that Democrats are fighting to lower the cost of living and protect Social Security and Medicaid while Republicans cut taxes for their billionaire donors and Elon Musk. Elissa will deliver a compelling message to the American people.”

Slotkin said, “I'm looking forward to speaking directly to the American people next week. The public expects leaders to level with them on what’s actually happening in our country. From our economic security to our national security, we’ve got to chart a way forward that actually improves people’s lives in the country we all love, and I’m looking forward to laying that out."

It would be political malpractice if Democrats did not spend the entire response to Trump’s speech hammering the issues of costs and inflation.

Democrats should also shred Trump and his party on Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.

Trump claimed that he had nothing to do with inflation, and he clearly will not talk about rising prices and inflation during his speech. Trump is going to repeat the Republican lie that they aren’t cutting Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security, so Democrats need to be ready to call out these statements.

Slotkin is a swing state moderate with a background in national security who campaigned for her Senate seat on the issue of lowering costs for America’s families.In other words, she is the opposite of Trump.

If Democrats want to lay the foundation for a successful retaking of power in 2026, it begins with their response to Trump’s speech next week.

