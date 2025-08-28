PoliticusUSA is ad-free and never bends the knee. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Democratic leadership in Congress seems to be getting the message that their supporters are sending. Democrats want to see their party fight, and in a new letter to their Republican counterparts, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries made their position clear.

The leaders wrote:

Dear Speaker Mike Johnson & Leader John Thune:

The September 30th funding deadline will be upon us shortly. It is therefore imperative that we immediately meet upon our return to Congress next week to discuss the need to avert a painful, unnecessary lapse in government funding and to address the healthcare crisis Republicans have triggered in America.

The government funding issue must be resolved in a bipartisan way. That is the only viable path forward. At the same time, it is critical we come together to stop the Trump administration’s assault on healthcare in America. Unfortunately, it appears the Republican-controlled Congress lacks a plan to address the mounting healthcare crisis your budget reconciliation bill has set in motion. Hospital closures and staffing reductions are wreaking havoc on everyday Americans, particularly in rural communities. This Fall, millions of people will confront dramatically increased health insurance premiums, co-pays and deductibles.