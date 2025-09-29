PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sabrina Wood's avatar
Sabrina Wood
24m

Very disturbing is putting it mildly. Hold the line dems. Thank you to Schumer and Jeffries.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Harper Thorpe's avatar
Harper Thorpe
25m

THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD

Drumpf knows what the impact of cuts to SNAP & food stamps in the BUG (big ugly bill) will be on middle class & poor. ICYMI - He canceled the USDA annual food insecurity rpt. Why? Bcuz more citizens will be starving. 😠

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
44 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture