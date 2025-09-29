There have been numerous signs that Donald Trump is in serious decline and not able to comprehend both domestic and foreign affairs.

After the White House meeting with Trump and Republican congressional leaders, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries not only held the line, but they also told a story about the meeting that the American people should find extremely disturbing because it relates to the cognitive ability of this president.

Schumer described part of what he and Jeffries told Trump:

We laid out to the president some of the consequences of what’s happening in healthcare and by his face and by the way he looked, I think he heard about them for the first time closing of rural hospitals. The fact that so many clinics are closed, and I don’t know if he knew this before, but the fact that people will pay $4,000 more a year, four hundred dollars a month, close to $5,000 more a year on their healthcare premiums, if we don’t do anything.

People don’t know what to do, the average working family can’t afford that. I told him how I met a mother who was crying to me because her daughter had cancer, and what has happened with healthcare, with what they have done, she’s gonna watch her daughter suffer and maybe die.

And so he seemed to understand for the first time the magnitude of this crisis, and we hope he’ll talk to the Republican leaders and tell them we need bipartisan input on healthcare, on rescissions. They never talked to us.

Video of Schumer and Jeffries:

Does Trump even know what’s going on? It has already been reported that he pretty much had no idea what was in the tax cuts for the rich legislation that he signed into law, besides tax cuts for wealthy people.

If Trump doesn’t know that he has signed into law a healthcare crisis, he is in for a surprise when the Trump shutdown goes sideways on him.

Schumer and Jeffries didn’t just hold the line. It also sounds like they put some fear into Trump, and it now makes sense when Speaker Mike Johnson doesn’t want Trump meeting alone with Democrats.

Donald Trump is completely clueless and is going to cause a government shutdown.

