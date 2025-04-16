PoliticusUSA is ad-free and will stand with you while never bending the knee. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

It took Senate Democrats a while to get there, but it appears that they are mostly all on board with where their voters want them to be. Senate Democrats are in the minority, but unlike in the House, Senators at least have some procedural moves that they can use to slow things down and block Trump’s agenda. Last week, we discussed how Republicans in the Senate are feeling burned out and frustrated because Democrats are slowing everything down and grinding the Senate to a halt.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer did his part to slow down the Trump administration and protest by using his blue slip to block two of Trump’s nominees to be US attorneys in New York.

Schumer said in a statement:

Donald Trump has made clear he has no fidelity to the law and intends to use the Justice Department, the U.S. Attorney offices and law enforcement as weapons to go after his perceived enemies.



Such blatant and depraved political motivations are deeply corrosive to the rule of law and leaves me deeply skeptical of the Donald Trump’s intentions for these important positions. For that reason, I will not return the blue slip for the U.S. Attorney nominees for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York.

What Is A Blue Slip?