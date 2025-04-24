PoliticusUSA is your trusted source for independent news that billionaires and corporations will never influence, but we can only maintain our independence with your support, so please consider becoming a subscriber.

Chuck Schumer is not known for his sunny, unfounded optimism. Schumer is very pragmatic and seems to be driven by getting and keeping the Senate majority, so when Schumer made a bold prediction on Wednesday, it seemed out of his professional character.

Burgess Everett of Semafor posted on X:

Just spoke to Sen. Schumer at our World Economy Summit He says Dems will pick up the four seats they need to win back the Senate majority "We are going to be in the majority in 2027 ... the electorate will desert Republican candidates who embrace Trump, in an overwhelming way”

The usual way of trying to win back the Senate majority is an incremental strategy where the minority party chips away at their deficit over a few election cycles. Even with the Democratic Senate retirements, Democrats are in good shape for the 2026 midterms.

Democrats need four seats to take back the majority, and Schumer is saying that by 2027, which is next year, folks, Democrats will be back in the Senate majority.

Is Chuck Schumer blowing smoke? Has he gone too far in the other direction after caving to Trump on the CR?

Normally, I would suggest that Sen. Schumer put the hopium pipe down and live in reality, but with the breakneck speed at which Trump is breaking the country and turning people against him, the idea that Democrats could pull a couple of upsets in a few Senate races next November doesn’t seem so far-fetched.

Democrats feel really good about the prospect of recruiting popular former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to challenge Sen. Thom Tillis. With Gov. Brian Kemp seemingly leaning toward not running against Sen. Jon Ossoff in Georgia, that might make a potential Democratic loss more of a hold.

Senate Democrats could target races in Alaska, Maine, and Iowa, but Trump’s grave unpopularity is a wildcard. If Schumer is correct and voters reject candidates that align themselves with Trump, all bets could be off, and conventional thinking about midterm Senate elections could go out the window.

If Democrats were to win back the House, it would virtually end the Trump presidency. If Democrats took back the House and the Senate, Trump’s presidency would be effectively done.

I am not yet suggesting that Democrats can take back the Senate, but if Trump continues to do what he’s doing, Democrats might have more of a chance than the pundits and experts imagine.

What do you think about Schumer’s prediction? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment