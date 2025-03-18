PoliticusUSA is ad-free and will never bend the knee. To support our work, please become a subscriber.

Chuck Schumer was on CBS Mornings promoting his new book when he was asked about the calls for him to step down as leader of the Senate Democrats.

Schumer said, “I'm saying I'm the best leader for the Senate we have a lot of lead you know when you don't have a president there's not one leader of the party there are lots of them we have a lot of good people but we I I am the best at keep winning Senate seats I've done it in 2005 to just in 2020 no one thought we'd take back the Senate under my leadership we took it so we now are executing we have a we have a great we're moving forward, and I have a plan.”

Video:

Schumer’s answer was troubling because it appeared tone deaf. It is impossible to win Senate seats without the support of Democratic voters, and Democratic voters are the people that Schmer decided to hide from when he canceled his book tour.

The reasoning doesn’t make sense.

It will be impossible for Democrats to win Senate seats if the party’s Senate leader doesn’t have the of their voters.

This isn’t meant to bash Sen. Schumer, but to suggest that he needs to understand the situation. Democrats in the Senate have another chance to stand up to Trump on the debt. The current government funding CR expires at the end of September.

Democrats need someone who is going to fight at each of these moments, because we cave to Trump is not a winning message in Senate races for 2026.

The best thing that Schumer could do would be to stand in front of Democratic voters, and explain why there will be no more votes like the one that he cast on the CR, and how he plans to lead Senate Democrats in shutting Trump down.

Sen. Schumer seems to be practicing a type of politics that doesn’t fit the moment. It doesn’t mean that Schumer is a bad guy, or a bad senator.

Schumer’s CBS interview only adds fuel to the questions about whether he is the right leader for Senate Democrats in this moment.

What’s your opinion of Schumer’s answer? Share your ideas in the comments below.

