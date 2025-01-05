PoliticusUSA is corporate and ad-free, which is why we need your support to be an alternative to access journalists who cater to Republicans and billionaires, so please consider becoming a subscriber.

Kristen Welker Goes Low On Biden And Democrats

With all of the things that are happening in our country or about to happen, NBC’s Kristen Welker wasn’t interested in the Republican refusal to do anything to lower prices, or their plan to cut taxes for the wealthy and corporations, or how Republicans are eying up paying for those tax cuts by taking healthcare away from millions of Americans.

Nope.

Kristen Welker decided she needed to ask Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer about Democrats and Joe Biden’s mental sharpness.

Transcript from NBC News:

KRISTEN WELKER:

Obviously, there has been a lot of focus on President Biden's role in this. You were obviously in close contact with President Biden well before the public tuned into that debate that ultimately led to him stepping down. I want to play you a little bit of something you said last year. Take a look.

[START TAPE]

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER:

I talk to President Biden, you know, regularly, sometimes several times in a week, or usually several times in a week. His mental acuity is great. It's fine. It's as good as it's been over the years. All this right-wing propaganda that his mental acuity has declined is wrong.

[END TAPE]

KRISTEN WELKER:

Leader Schumer, what do you say to Americans who feel as though you and other top Democrats misled them about President Biden's mental acuity?

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER:

No. Look, we didn't. And let's – let’s look – let’s look at President Biden. He's had an amazing record. The legislation we passed, one of the most significant groups of legislation since the New Deal – since Lyndon Johnson's Great Society, putting in 235 judges, a record. And he's a patriot. He's a great guy. And when he stepped down, he did it on his own because he thought it was better not only for the Democratic Party, for America. We should all salute him. We should all salute him.

KRISTEN WELKER:

Do you feel, as we have this conversation today, that President Biden could serve another four years, had he stayed in the race and potentially won?

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER:

Well, I'm not going to speculate. As I said, I think his record is a stellar one. And he'll go down in history as a really outstanding president.

Video:

Months after pushing Joe Biden out of his own reelection campaign, the mainstream media won’t let it go. Now, they are attacking the Democratic Party and suggesting that there was some sort of cover-up.

This Is NBC News, Not Fox News