Resistance can take many forms. It can involve public protests, opposition party elected officials using their power to slow down or halt unpopular actions, and lawsuits.

State attorneys general have already been active in suing Trump, and now cities are stepping up.

Politico reported:

A coalition of blue cities and counties from across the country, led by San Francisco, will file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s administration on Friday over his repeated threats to penalize local governments for their laws protecting undocumented immigrants from deportation.

…

Santa Clara County in California is co-leading the case. Other plaintiffs include Portland, Oregon; New Haven, Connecticut; and King County, Washington.

Video of the press conference announcing the lawsuit:

The cities are arguing that Trump is engaging in an illegal power to try to get local law enforcement to help with his mass deportation plan.

Trump’s mass deportation effort is stumbling because the federal government lacks the resources to carry out such an operation, so Trump is trying to threaten the cities to help him.

There has been resistance to Trump’s moves at every level of government.

It is important for people to get involved because citizens are the backbone of this resistance, but local, state, and federal support through members of Congress is essential.

Trump is bringing the majority of America together against him. Contrary to the propaganda that too much of the mainstream media runs with, Donald Trump is not having success in implementing his agenda.

The biggest reason why is that so many people across the country are standing up and saying no.

America is not rolling over Trump, as those who are willing to fight for democracy are showing up in larger numbers each day.

