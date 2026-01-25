The shooting and killing of Alex Pretti by Border Patrol agents was so egregious that it has even gotten the mainstream media openly questioning and challenging the Trump administration.

CNN’s Dana Bash interviewed Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino. Before she even brought him on to State Of The Union, she played the video of the shooting that showed Alex Pretti unarmed and holding a cell phone.

Bash’s first question to Bovino was, “And I want to ask you about what you're seeing, because multiple angles of this incident show him holding up a cell phone and recording it, not a gun. Did he at any point pull out his weapon?”

Bovino answered, “The weapon and -- we do know that the suspect did bring a weapon, a loaded 9- millimeter high-capacity handgun, to a riot. We do know that.

As far as what happened in that intervening moment with the video that you just showed, that's going to come to light through the investigation. That's being investigated. And those facts and those questions will be answered soon enough.”

Bash went after the administration’s claim that Pretti was brandishing a gun, and Border Patrol chief responded:

I think what we need to take a look at here is the situation in its totality. What happened leading up to this situation?



The suspect decided to inject himself into a law enforcement action. What's not being said here is the fact that Border Patrol agents and law enforcement were conducting a targeted law enforcement effort against a violent illegal alien that was nearby, and that suspect injected himself into that law enforcement situation with a weapon.



And what happened between the -- when that situation first came about and the shooting, that's going to be investigated and we're going to get to the facts of that.

What Bovino was doing was moving the goalposts. Bovino never provided evidence or answered the questions. For more than 20 minutes, Bash presented video evidence and pressed Bovino, and the interview kept getting worse for the administration.

