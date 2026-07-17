Trump is blaming China for his 2020 election loss, but how he got there was cartoonish and absurd to the point where it was unbelievable.

Multiple networks refused to televise this speech, and those networks were quickly proven correct, as Trump spent five to six minutes at the beginning of his remarks trying to spin his failures and the damage he has done to the country.

The Trump lunacy included a claim that China created fake ballots for Joe Biden in 2020:

Raw intelligence obtained by the FBI in 2020, yet buried by rogue bureaucrats, stated that China's activities even included an attempt to manufacture illegal ballots for Joe Biden.

Documents show that during this period, dozens of significant CIA and NSA reports about China's election targeting were kept out of the presidential briefing. These were briefings I would get almost every day. Everything was kept out that was of importance.

One email among intelligence analysts admitted that they had, quote, "deliberately massaged the presidential daily briefing to withhold information regarding Chinese activities related to the election." Another official inside the FBI wrote that she was running, quote, "a shadow government," unquote, to keep intelligence about China's election meddling from becoming known and to keep it away from the honorable press.

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If you thought that was crazy, we haven’t even gotten to the Obama part.